Police present its report card of 2022 in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 31: Police charge-sheeted 70 cases of UAPA in the summer capital in 2022.
“70 cases of UAPA were charge-sheeted. 10 houses & 13 movable properties used for terrorism were attached/sealed. Strict legal action was taken on social crimes like drugs, gambling, crimes against women,burglaries etc. Transparency & Community participation was emphasised,” Srinagar Police tweeted about its progress in 2022.
“In year 2022, 3100 FIRs were registered. 166 FIRs in NDPS with 279 arrests. 71 FIRs in UAPA with 120 arrests. 85 terrorists/OGWs were detained in PSA. 52 Drug peddlers detained in PSA/PIT. 11 encounters led to elimination of 19 terrorists (14 Local & 5 Pakistanis) in Srinagar,” it added.