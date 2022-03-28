Police Public School Bemina organises drug awareness programme

Srinagar, Mar 28: Police Public School Bemina in collaboration with Youth Development & Rehabilitation Centre Eidgah held a drug awareness programme.
The programme was held in premises of Police Public School Bemina and attended by students as well as faculty members of the school.
On the occasion, Sajjad K Bhat, SO to DIG CKR, Principal PPS Snigdha Singh, In-charge YDRC Dr. Muzaffar, Iram (Counsellor), Abid (Counselor) were also present. The programme was organised by Principal PPS Snigdha Singh, in order to create awareness among students and teachers so that they could know about the bad effects of drugs.
Sajjad Khaliq Bhat shared his experience that how parents out of helplessness approach local police with the plea to detain their drug addicted wards. He requested the students that they should all aspire to become heroes in their own eyes and shun away from drugs which can only make our youth zero in life.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal Snigdha Singh, stated that ‘we will regularly conduct such programmes in future to ensure no student falls prey to drugs.”
Members of Youth Development & Rehabilitation Centre also spoke on the occasion and highlighted their experience in treating drug addicts. They gave a detailed speech on how to recognize that a person is addicted of drugs, treatment and testing process.
Dr Muzaffar said that drug abuse is one of the most common chronic and compulsive disorder that often requires formal treatment. “Drug abuse is a plague but we can get out of this plague once we accept that this drug abuse has involved us as well as our society,” he added.