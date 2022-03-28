Police Public School Bemina organises drug awareness programme

The programme was held in premises of Police Public School Bemina and attended by students as well as faculty members of the school.

On the occasion, Sajjad K Bhat, SO to DIG CKR, Principal PPS Snigdha Singh, In-charge YDRC Dr. Muzaffar, Iram (Counsellor), Abid (Counselor) were also present. The programme was organised by Principal PPS Snigdha Singh, in order to create awareness among students and teachers so that they could know about the bad effects of drugs.