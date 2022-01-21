Police release list of 3 wanted militants

Srinagar, Jan 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday released the photographs of three wanted militants in Kashmir.
Among the three wanted militants one is from Srinagar and other two are from south Kashmir. The posters carrying details of the three wanted militants were pasted in the city at different places. ‘There would be suitable rewards given in case information about the presence of the wanted militants was provided to them,” police said in a statement.
As per police, the wanted militants are Basit Ahmad Dar of Kulgam, Arif Ahmad Zargar of Pulwama and Momin Ahmad Mir of Srinagar.