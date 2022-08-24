Police searching residences of three advocates in connection with Babar Qadri's killing

Srinagar Aug 24: Police on Wednesday launched searches at residence of Advocate Miyan Qayoom, Advocate Manzoor Dar and Advocate Muzzaffar Mohd in connection with the killing of Advocate Babar Qadri in September 2020.
"Srinagar police conducting searches at residence of Adv Miyan Qayoom, Adv Manzoor Dar and Adv Muzzaffar Mohd in connection with further #investigation of #murder of Adv Babar Qadri, FIR No 62/2020 of PS Lal Bazar," ADGP Kashmir said in statement.
Qadri was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his Hawal Srinagar residence in Srinagar on the evening of September 24, 2020. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Babar, originally a resident of Sheikpora Kunzer, Baramulla had migrated to Srinagar in early 90s.
Senior police officials said that two gunmen entered the residence of Babar. "They shot him with a pistol from point blank range," police officials said. Qadri frequently appeared on TV news debates. On September 21, Qadri had tweeted at Jammu Police urging them to register an FIR against a person for alleging that Qadri worked for 'agencies'.