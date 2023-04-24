Police seize 3 jeeps as occupants engage in hooliganism

The police, in a tweet said, that the juveniles will be counselled and adults presented in front of magistrates. "3 Thar Jeeps JK01AK-5001, JK01AQ-7183, and JK01AQ-3132 in which 7 young boys including juveniles were doing hooliganism on Dal axis, late in night were seized on Foreshore road. The juveniles will be counselled with families & adults will be bound down in front of the magistrate, "the police said.