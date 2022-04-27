Police solve theft case at Shalteng

During the course of investigation, officers investigating the case conducted several raids on suspected locations and many suspects were called for questioning. “During the course of questioning, three suspected persons confessed their involvement in the commission of crime. They have been identified as Danish Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Shafi, Mohd Shafi Dar son of Asadullah Dar both residents of Shah Colony Parimpora and Ajaz Ahmad Tabardar son of Abdul Rashid resident of Fidous Abad Parimpora (A/P Pamposh Colony Palpora). On their disclosure, stolen property was also recovered from their possession. They have been arrested in the instant case and shifted to police station where they remain in custody,” the statement said.

“Community members have applauded the efforts made by the Police in solving the case. Our consistent actions against the anti-social elements shall re-assure community members that Police has resolved to act tough against individuals involved in any criminal activities,” it added.