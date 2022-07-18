Police start helpline to check social crimes

“General public is requested to bring to light any demand of bribe or favour from any officer/ personnel of district police at 9596770502. This number is directly under supervision of SSP Srinagar. The impetus is on transparent policing & hassle free citizen centric services. Citizens are further requested to report about drugs, gambling and about other social crimes without fear at the above mentioned number. The identity will be kept hidden and such diligent citizens will be suitably rewarded for this,” police spokesperson said in a statement.