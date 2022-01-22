Police start probe in Zakura theft incidents

Srinagar, Jan 22: Police have registered a case and taken up the investigation after back-to-back burglary incidents at Zakura locality here on city outskirts.
Locals from Syedpora Batapora area of Zakura said that thieves struck four times in a week in the locality. They said thieves decamped with cash and jewellery from three residential houses.
“Yesterday, thieves looted cash from a donation box inside a shrine here. We demand arrest of the thieves,” they said.
When contacted, a police officer said that cognisance has already been taken and formal FIR stands registered.
“Investigation is underway and the culprits will be identified and booked,” he said.