Police start probe in Zakura theft incidents
Srinagar, Jan 22: Police have registered a case and taken up the investigation after back-to-back burglary incidents at Zakura locality here on city outskirts.

Locals from Syedpora Batapora area of Zakura said that thieves struck four times in a week in the locality. They said thieves decamped with cash and jewellery from three residential houses.

“Yesterday, thieves looted cash from a donation box inside a shrine here. We demand arrest of the thieves,” they said.

When contacted, a police officer said that cognisance has already been taken and formal FIR stands registered.

“Investigation is underway and the culprits will be identified and booked,” he said.

