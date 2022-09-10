Police take exception on assault of youth at Pratap Park

“There are law-enforcement agencies like police and courts to deal with such things and if anyone comes across any misbehaviour. He or she can even contact us on our helpline numbers”, he said adding we also have dedicated women’s cell functioning round-the-clock to facilitate the women. “No act of such type is acceptable”, the police officer reiterated.

Meanwhile, woman seen in the video has been accused of falsely suspecting a youth of stalking her daughter. “The woman will be produced before a magistrate for good behaviour bond under sec 107 of CrPC”, Srinagar police tweeted.