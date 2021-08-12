Police test drones for aerial surveillance ahead of Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar

Police said at least 10 high-end drones will be used in and around the main venue for the celebrations this year to be held at the Sheri Kashmir stadium in Srinagar's Sonwar.

According to news agency KNO, a police team from police station Kothibagh along with experts tested the drones at Pratap Park in city centre Lal Chowk.



The police team was led by SP headquarters, Mohammad Arif Shah. Officials said that the drones were successfully tested within 2 km radius of Lal Chowk area.

“We have ten latest drones that will be used for aerial surveillance in and around the main venue for Independence Day in Srinagar,” a police official privy to the development said.

“Aerial surveillance helps keep a close watch on the suspects. It also helps to further strengthen the multi-layer security cover that is put in place on the occasion of Independence and Republic Day,” the official said.