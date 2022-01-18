Police trace missing minor within 4 hours in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 18: Police have traced a minor within four hours after he was reported missing by his parents from Zoonimar area here.
In a statement, police spokesperson said on January 16, Mohammad Altaf Dar resident of Babapora Zoonimar reported in Police Station Zadibal that his son namely Mohammad Ruban aged 9 years is missing since morning. The parents as well as relatives of the said child searched for him but could not trace him.
It said accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 06/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Zadibal and investigation was initiated.
“Keeping in view the sensitivity, distressful and humane nature of the issue, SP Hazratbal Mashkoor Ahmad along with SDPO Hazratbal and SHO PS Zadibal visited the house of the missing child and assured the parents, relatives of every possible help in this hour of need. Subsequently, the investigation which was already taken up by SHO PS Zadibal under the guidance/supervision of SP Hazratbal and SDPO Hazratbal was intensified in every aspect to trace the missing child within shortest possible time,” the statement said.
“During the course of investigation, all the police stations and police posts across Kashmir Zone were asked to have sharp look and share the leads about the missing child. The traces and leads were further developed and after strenuous efforts, the investigation team was able to trace the said missing child in Khimber area of Hazratbal. Accordingly, he was recovered within 4 hours and handed over to his parents,” it added.
“Community members have hailed the prompt and dedicated efforts of the Police in tracing of the missing child. Community members are requested to contact the Police in case of any exigency by dialing 112 or 1800-180-7193 (toll-free),” it added.