Police trace missing minor within 4 hours in Srinagar

In a statement, police spokesperson said on January 16, Mohammad Altaf Dar resident of Babapora Zoonimar reported in Police Station Zadibal that his son namely Mohammad Ruban aged 9 years is missing since morning. The parents as well as relatives of the said child searched for him but could not trace him.

It said accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 06/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Zadibal and investigation was initiated.