Pollens of Russian poplars take toll on Srinagarites

Srinagar, May 9: Pollens of Russian poplar trees have become one of the major health hazards for people in the summer capital.
Residents of many areas of Srinagar who are suffering with allergies due to pollens of Russian poplar trees. The residents said that the district administration has to do more and axe the banned female species of Russian poplar trees.
Greater Kashmir received complaints from various areas of Srinagar with people complaining about the pollens. The residents of Hazratbal, Zakura, Harwan, and uptown Srinagar said that the issue is predominant in their areas. They said that they are suffering from allergies in eyes, throat and nose due to the pollens. They said that pollens have created issues like eye irritation, persistent sneezing and breathing problems.
“We have been wearing masks for the last two years following COVID. As the COVID cases subsided, we thought at least now we can have a sigh of relief, but pollens have added to our problems. I have elderly at home who have chest-related issues. Pollens have made their condition worst. Our kids are also facing a lot of issues and we have to wear masks inside our houses too,” said Afaq Ahmed, a local from Batapora Hazratabal.
In 2020, when COVID was at its peak, government had directed axing all female Russian poplars across Kashmir. The Divisional Commissioner had directed all deputy commissioners (DCS) and officers concerned to enforce a complete ban on plantation and growing of female Russian poplar trees in private nurseries in compliance with the High Court orders. The drive has fizzled away as locals continue to suffer.