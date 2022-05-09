Pollens of Russian poplars take toll on Srinagarites

Residents of many areas of Srinagar who are suffering with allergies due to pollens of Russian poplar trees. The residents said that the district administration has to do more and axe the banned female species of Russian poplar trees.

Greater Kashmir received complaints from various areas of Srinagar with people complaining about the pollens. The residents of Hazratbal, Zakura, Harwan, and uptown Srinagar said that the issue is predominant in their areas. They said that they are suffering from allergies in eyes, throat and nose due to the pollens. They said that pollens have created issues like eye irritation, persistent sneezing and breathing problems.