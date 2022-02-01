Polo View traders observe shutdown against closure of parking spot

Srinagar, Feb 1: Scores of traders of city centre Lal Chowk’s Polo View market observed a shutdown against the closure of parking slot in the area.
The traders staged protest at Polo View market accusing authorities of arbitrarily closing lone parking spot in the busy area.
“We arrived to park our vehicle behind the Polo View market, but we were shocked to find the parking closed. The administration is initiating a project to facelift the market which were support, however they say that there is no provision of parking kept in the project,” said Muhammad Ismail, president of Polo View Traders Association.
“Our business will be affected badly if there is no parking for over 150 shopkeepers and also for shoppers. Where shall we go,” Ismail said.
Ismail said that the “administration is granting them temporary measures for parking. “We will see what they will do about it. We hope that we will get temporary parking and at the end of the project,” he added. “If our customers won’t have a parking spot, they won’t visit the market leaving us without business,” said a group of aggrieved traders
“The administration is planning to change the Polo View market road into a walkway and construct a motorable road at the current parking spot behind the market. All we want is a nearby parking lot so that we can park our vehicles and also our business shouldn’t suffer,” said Muhammad Saqlain, spokesperson, Polo view traders association.
Mayor Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu said that adequate parking facilities will be provided to traders so that they won’t suffer.