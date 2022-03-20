Poplar trees, electric poles fall on Boulevard near SKICC, motorists asked to avoid road stretch

Srinagar, Mar 20: Traffic on the Boulevard along the Dal lake in Srinagar was blocked on Sunday evening after some poplar trees and electric poles fell “suddenly” on the road, officials said.
Quoting a Traffic Department official, news agency GNS reported that the poplars and electric poles collapsed near the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre this evening blocking the road for traffic.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the stretch from Dalgate and Nishat.
“Kindly use foreshore road instead till road is cleared,” he said.