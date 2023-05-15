Poppy cultivation destroyed on huge chunk of land in Kanga area of Ramban

Ramban, May 15: Ramban Police in the presence of Executive Magistrate Ramban destroyed poppy cultivation on a huge chunk of land in the Kanga area of Ramban.
Police sources said on Sunday the Police Station Dhramkund received information that Shadi Lal a resident of Pari Basi, Ward no-4, Kanga has cultivated poppy in his proprietary land for illegal sale amongst the youth of the area.
Acting on the complaint, a police team led by SHO, Police Station Dhramkund, Manoj Kumar, and Executive Magistrate (Tehsildar ) Ramban, Mohammad Rafiq, rushed to the spot and destroyed the poppy crop spread on a huge chunk of land.
Police said poppy was cultivated for illegal sale amongst the youth of the area.
Police said the owner of the land Shadi Lal was booked vide case FIR number 20 of 2023 under section 8/18 NDPS Act, at Police Station Dhramkund.
Police said it is the first case of its kind in the recent past. The drives against the sale and consumption of psychotropic substances were conducted in Police Sub Division Gool. They said last year, wild growth of poppy plants was also destroyed in certain areas of Sangaldan.
Police while sending a strong message to the general public and to youth in particular about remaining aloof from such drugs and substances said that this not only impacts physical health but also mental health and overall personality development of individuals.