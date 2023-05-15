Poppy cultivation destroyed on huge chunk of land in Kanga area of Ramban

Police sources said on Sunday the Police Station Dhramkund received information that Shadi Lal a resident of Pari Basi, Ward no-4, Kanga has cultivated poppy in his proprietary land for illegal sale amongst the youth of the area.

Acting on the complaint, a police team led by SHO, Police Station Dhramkund, Manoj Kumar, and Executive Magistrate (Tehsildar ) Ramban, Mohammad Rafiq, rushed to the spot and destroyed the poppy crop spread on a huge chunk of land.