Population clock important milestone in pursuit of accurate data: KU VC

She was speaking at the inauguration of the Digital Population Clock installed by the varsity’s Population Research Centre here through the funding of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Govt. of India

On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor, KU, Prof Nilofer Khan said the clock will be of immense help in spreading awareness about various parameters of fertility and mortality, birth rate etc. which will help researchers, faculty members, students, their academic pursuits.

“The population clock displays the dual population statistics on real time basis as it displays the population figures of the country along with the population figures of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said, adding the installation marks an important milestone in pursuing accurate population data and informed decision-making.