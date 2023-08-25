Population clock important milestone in pursuit of accurate data: KU VC

Srinagar, Aug 25: Vice Chancellor (VC), University of Kashmir (KU), Professor Nilofer Khan Friday said the installation of the population clock at the main campus marks an important milestone in the pursuit of accurate population data, which will help researchers in their work
She was speaking at the inauguration of the Digital Population Clock installed by the varsity’s Population Research Centre here through the funding of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Govt. of India
On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor, KU, Prof Nilofer Khan said the clock will be of immense help in spreading awareness about various parameters of fertility and mortality, birth rate etc. which will help researchers, faculty members, students, their academic pursuits.
“The population clock displays the dual population statistics on real time basis as it displays the population figures of the country along with the population figures of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said, adding the installation marks an important milestone in pursuing accurate population data and informed decision-making.
Director Statistics, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kumar Sundaram said the population clock will have benefits for the younger generation, as they will be in a position to know how fast the population is increasing.
“It will make them ponder and realise the implications of this growth on changing age structure, small family norm, falling sex-ratios, employment, education, resources, etc.” he said.
Coordinator, Population Research Centre, KU, Bashir Ahmad Bhat while thanking the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for providing the necessary financial support for installation of population clock highlighted the centre’s role in providing an independent and objective assessment of the working of various policies and programmes initiated from time to time in the field of health and family welfare.
Dr. Khursheed, Asst. Prof. PRC said, “The population clock will further help in enhancing the visibility of the Population by Research Centre both within and outside the university campus.”
KU’s Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Farooq Ahmad Masoodi; Dean Research, Prof Irshad A Nawchoo; Dean College Development Council, Prof Khursheed Ahmad Bhat; Registrar, University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar A Mir; deans/directors/heads of various schools/centres/departments; State Nodal Officer, National Health Mission (NHM), J&K, Preeti Tiwari; Assistant Director (Statistics) MoHFW; senior university officials and staff from the Population Research Centre were present on the occasion.