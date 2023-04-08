Positive Kashmir launches iftar initiative

“In hospitals, there are no such arrangements for community iftar. We started this initiative in 2020 and hope that in future more people will join this noble cause with us. Apart from the Iftar drive project, Positive Kashmir is running food for all initiative since 2020 in which 5000 families from across all districts of Kashmir are being provided ration and other commodities during the holy month of Ramadan and after that,” it said.

Mentor Positive Kashmir Bharat Rawat said, “in this blessed month of Ramadhan most of us have plenty to have in Sehri and Iftar. But there are many in our surroundings who do not have this privilege so Positive Kashmir is aiming to reach out to all of them in all districts of Kashmir valley.”