Positive Kashmir launches iftar initiative

Srinagar, Apr 8: Positive Kashmir, an NGO has started an initiative to serve iftar in hospitals, major highways and streets in the summer capital.
“The Positive Kashmir team is serving Iftar meals every day to more than 500 people from all walks of life at many major places in Srinagar. Under NGO’s Iftar drive project, each day Positive Kashmir distributes over 400 packets outside hospitals in Srinagar. Mainly Iftar meals are distributed among all,” coordinator Positive Kashmir said in a statement.
“In hospitals, there are no such arrangements for community iftar. We started this initiative in 2020 and hope that in future more people will join this noble cause with us. Apart from the Iftar drive project, Positive Kashmir is running food for all initiative since 2020 in which 5000 families from across all districts of Kashmir are being provided ration and other commodities during the holy month of Ramadan and after that,” it said.
Mentor Positive Kashmir Bharat Rawat said, “in this blessed month of Ramadhan most of us have plenty to have in Sehri and Iftar. But there are many in our surroundings who do not have this privilege so Positive Kashmir is aiming to reach out to all of them in all districts of Kashmir valley.”
‘Many volunteers are working with Positive Kashmir from across all districts of Kashmir and they are committed to serving the people of Kashmir.They are tirelessly working for the welfare and betterment of the weaker sections of society,” Rawat added.