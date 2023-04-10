‘Posts, positions not important for me’

Srinagar, Apr 10: Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor and Apni Party leader Junaid Mattu, who resigned as youth president, on Monday said that “posts and positions are not important for him.”
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Mattu said that politics to him is about a larger cause of serving the people, in whatever capacity one can.
"Posts and positions are not important. I think there should be transitions at regular intervals and new young faces should be allowed opportunities to serve in the party, including in the responsibility that I held," he said.
“I will extend full support to my successor, as and when chosen by the party president,” Mattu added.