GK Impact | Potable water supply augmented to Rose Avenue Colony

The PHE Department swung into action following appearance of a news report in Greater Kashmir on September 13, 2022 regarding acute scarcity of drinking water facility in several households at the Rose Avenue Colony.

According to locals, immediately after the news report was published, Munisa Manzoor, Assistant Executive Engineer, Doodhganga personally visited the affected area alongwith the concerned PHE field staff and issued on-the-spot instructions for laying of the alternate pipeline which was in limbo for the past several years.