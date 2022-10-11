GK Impact | Potable water supply augmented to Rose Avenue Colony

Srinagar, Oct 11: PHE Department has augmented potable water supply to Rose Avenue Colony, IG Road, Peerbagh by laying alternate pipeline in the Colony to ensure assured supply to the water-deficient households in the colony.
The PHE Department swung into action following appearance of a news report in Greater Kashmir on September 13, 2022 regarding acute scarcity of drinking water facility in several households at the Rose Avenue Colony.
According to locals, immediately after the news report was published, Munisa Manzoor, Assistant Executive Engineer, Doodhganga personally visited the affected area alongwith the concerned PHE field staff and issued on-the-spot instructions for laying of the alternate pipeline which was in limbo for the past several years.
With the completion of the alternate pipeline last week and augmentation of water supply to the affected households, the aggrieved residents have heaved a sigh of relief after a long-drawn struggle by continuously projecting their grievance at various forums.
Residents of the Colony have hailed the PHE authorities especially the Executive Engineer, Water Works Division Srinagar; Assistant Executive Engineer, Doodhganga; concerned Junior Engineer and the Field Staff for mitigating their water woes by laying the alternate pipeline.