Potholes dot Jehangir Chowk - Rambagh Flyover

Srinagar, Apr 29: Failure of authorities to undertake repairs of dilapidated stretch of Jehangir Chowk - Rambagh (JCRB) Flyover poses risk of accidents.
Commuters said the flyover stretch near Iqra Masjid is dotted with potholes hampering smooth vehicular movement. “Many vehicles have been damaged after passing on the potholes,” said Nasir Ahmad Khan a daily commuter.
“The flyover is one of the busiest routes in Srinagar and thousands of commuters use this road to travel uptown areas. It is ironical that concerned authorities have failed to repair the vital road stretch,” he said.
A motorist said that potholes are so big near Iqra Masjid that they pose risk of major accidents “Vehicles are often seen speeding on the flyover and drivers have to apply sudden brakes to avoid potholes. This poses risk for vehicles to collide with sidewalls of the flyover,” he said.
An official of Roads and Buildings department said the flyover has not yet been transferred to it by the Jammu and Kashmir Reconstruction Agency (J&K ERA) that constructed the flyover in 2019. “They are responsible to undertake repairs of the flyover.”
Last month, CEO J&K ERA, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah when asked to comment had stated that “we will repair the dilapidated stretch and make sure that no untoward incidents take place.”