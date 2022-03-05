Potholes dot road at Govt Housing Colony Bagh-e-Mehtab

Srinagar, Mar 5: Residents of Government Housing Colony Bagh-e-Mehtab have expressed resentment against dilapidated condition of road in the locality.
A group of locals said that the road was last macadamised in 1995. “For the past over 25 years, we have been moving from pillar to post to get the road repaired. In absence of repairs, the road is dotted with potholes. During rains, potholes on the road turn into cesspool and hamper smooth vehicular and pedestrian movement,” they said.
“Ironically authorities have neglected development of one of its colonies. Due to potholes, accidents frequently occur in our area. Besides our vehicles have been damaged due to dilapidated road. We appeal the concerned authorities to look into the issue,” they said.