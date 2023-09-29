Potholes, uncovered manholes on Khayam-Nowpora road endanger commuters

A group of commuters, locals and traders said that the road from Khayam to Nowpora was dug up for laying drainage pipes over five months ago. Despite laying of pipes, the road has been left in dilapidated condition posing risk of accidents.

The entire stretch of road from Khayam to Nowpora is dotted with potholes. Locals said many times passengers had narrow escapes as a dilapidated road caved in and vehicles were stuck in it for hours. They said even electric autos overturned several times after losing balance due to potholes and uneven surface. “Now the manholes have been left open endangering the lives of commuters and pedestrians,” they said.