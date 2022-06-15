Prakash Parv of Guru Hargobind Sahib celebrated with religious fervour

Srinagar, June 15: Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib was celebrated by Sikh community with religious fervour here.
The main function was held at Chatipadshahi Gurudwara at Rainawari. Devotees paid obeisance at the Gurdwara throughout the day and offered special prayers.
The religious leaders of the community said that in the past two years due to the COVID19 pandemic, the devotees visited Gurdwaras in small groups. However this year there was a huge rush of devotees due to a major fall in COVID cases.
“We are glad that after break of two years, we were able to gather in huge numbers like before. The whole day was spent in religious activities as we greeted our friends and families. This is an important occasion for our community and we are glad that everyone was able to participate and pray for peace and prosperity of Kashmir,” said Pardeep Singh Dardi, a Sikh Social activist from Baramulla.
Celebrations were also held in other city Gurdwaras located at Amira Kadal, Jawahar Nagar, Allochibagh, Barzulla, Rangreth, while celebrations were held across J&K including in Pulwama, Baramulla, Jammu and Ladakh.
Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has also greeted the people on the eve of Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji.
Expressing his good wishes on the auspicious occasion, the Lt Governor said that Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji was the embodiment of compassion, bravery, sacrifice and universal brotherhood. The auspicious occasion of Prakash Parv would serve to instil in the people the sense of sacrifice and brotherhood. His profound message of leading an honest, truthful and virtuous life continues to guide and inspire humanity, the Lt Governor added.
All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) on the auspicious occasion greeted Sikh community of J&K.
The chairman APSCC Jagmohan Singh Raina said that the 6th guru had a special connection with Kashmir as he had travelled across Kashmir and propagated the religion.
“Today was a special day also because after the gap of two years we witnessed a huge gathering of devotees as COVID has subsided. The 6th guru holds a special place in Kashmir as the religion witnessed a huge growth in Kashmir through our Guru's numerous travels in Kashmir,” Raina said.
The Guru Hargobindji is believed to have travelled to Kashmir in 1616 AD. There are Gurudwaras all across Kashmir in Hargobindji’s memory. Among them prominent being Chattipadshahi Guruduwara located at Rainawari in Srinagar, which was built in 1819.
Raina said that the community prayed for brotherhood in Kashmir. He said that the administration had placed all the facilities to make the celebration successful. He said that the local Muslim community also participated and helped throughout the day. “We had set up our stalls and our Muslim brothers extended helping hand. The administration had also pressed their men and machinery to streamline traffic and provide all the facilities to the devotees. The whole day was spent in religious activities, Bhajans, and kirtans,” Raina added.