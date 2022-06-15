Prakash Parv of Guru Hargobind Sahib celebrated with religious fervour

The main function was held at Chatipadshahi Gurudwara at Rainawari. Devotees paid obeisance at the Gurdwara throughout the day and offered special prayers.

The religious leaders of the community said that in the past two years due to the COVID19 pandemic, the devotees visited Gurdwaras in small groups. However this year there was a huge rush of devotees due to a major fall in COVID cases.