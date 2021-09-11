Presentation Convent students seek LG’s intervention

Srinagar, Sep 11: Students of Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School here have decried move by the school authorities to conduct their offline exams amid surge in COVID cases.
In an appeal to Lieutenant Government Manoj Sinha, the students said, “we the students of Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School have been continuously trying to reach to you and tell you how much our school is pressuring us to appear in offline golden exams even though we are not vaccinated. We have just finished our internal assessment.”