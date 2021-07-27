President greets audience in Kashmiri at convocation ceremony in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jul 27: "Mei sapaz khushi tuhi meelith (I feel happy to meet you all) " - this is how President Ram Nath Kovind began his speech at the convocation ceremony of the University of Kashmir here on Tuesday, as he noted that Kashmir's spiritual and cultural influence has an imprint all across India.

Immediately after greeting the dignitaries present at the SKICC auditorium overlooking the famous Dal Lake, the president said, "May I speak a few words in Kashmiri.

Mei sapaz khushi tuhi meelith (I feel happy to meet you all), Kovind said with a smile, drawing applause from the audience, including students.