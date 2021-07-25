President Kovind arrives in Srinagar

Srinagar July 25: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Srinagar on Sunday on a 4-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh union territories.
As per an official handout, the President was received by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha upon his arrival at the Srinagar airport.
The President was later accorded guard of honour.
President Kovind will visit J&K and Ladakh from July 25 to 28, 2021.
“On July 26, 2021, the President will pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil conflict in 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial Drass (Ladakh) on the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas,” read a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat.
“On July 27, 2021, the President will grace and address the 19th Annual Convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar,” it added.