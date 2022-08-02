‘Prevent traffic jams on Boulevard Road’

Srinagar, Aug 2: In order to frame out an action plan to expand car parking facilities on Boulevard Road to overcome traffic Jams and ensure smooth traffic movement on the heavy traffic route, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad Tuesday undertook a walking tour from Buchwara Dal lake to Zabarwan Park via Nehru Park to have onsite inspection of different existing and proposed car parking sites.
At Auqaf Parking opposite Ghat No. 03 of Dal Lake, the DC took a detailed round of the site and asked the concerned Department to add nearby space with existing parking to double its capacity so that more cars can be accommodated at the parking space to facilitate locals and tourists visiting the area.
The DC also inspected Custodian parking near Ghat No. 07, SMC parking opposite Nehru Park and SDA paid parking to have on spot assessment of the parking facilities.
He asked all the concerned Departments to take immediate measures for the extension and upgradation of their respective car parkings so that maximum vehicles can be parked to facilitate vehicle owners, besides ensuring better regulation of traffic movement in the area.
The DC also stressed on development of approach roads and face lifting of the existing car parkings.
With regard to unregulated car parking rates, the DC asked for a joint meeting of all the concerned Departments to fix the rates for vehicle parking on a uniform basis.