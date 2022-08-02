‘Prevent traffic jams on Boulevard Road’

At Auqaf Parking opposite Ghat No. 03 of Dal Lake, the DC took a detailed round of the site and asked the concerned Department to add nearby space with existing parking to double its capacity so that more cars can be accommodated at the parking space to facilitate locals and tourists visiting the area.

The DC also inspected Custodian parking near Ghat No. 07, SMC parking opposite Nehru Park and SDA paid parking to have on spot assessment of the parking facilities.