‘Preventive strategies must to prevent drug abuse’

Distinguished personalities and budding medical professionals gathered to tackle the pressing issue, emphasising prevention, support, and breaking the chains of stigma.

Under the theme “People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention,” the college auditorium transformed into a hub of discussions, solutions, and inspiration. The guests, including Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Ex-Advisor to Governor, and Prof Bashir Ahmad Laway, Dean of SKIMS Deemed University, lent their voices to the cause.