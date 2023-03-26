Prices of eatables skyrocket in Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 26: With authorities in slumber, the prices of food items, specifically poultry, fruits and vegetables, have skyrocketed in the summer capital.
Consumers have voiced their concerns over the exorbitant prices of fruits and vegetables. Even meat and poultry are being sold beyond the price fixed by the government.
One of the consumers told the news agency Kashmir News Trust that the rampant profiteering had already set the stage for enormous profits as prices had increased manifold in the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan. As a result, people are finding it increasingly difficult to afford these essential food items.
“You won’t get anything for Rs 100. At least you need to have a Rs 500 note if you are intending to buy a variety of fruits and vegetables,” Muhammad Rizwan, a consumer said.
A fruit vendor at Mehjoor Nagar is selling a dozen bananas at Rs 150. When questioned about the reason for the sudden hike in prices, he said he himself gets all the stuff costly from the dealers.
A consumer alleged that even chicken are being sold at exorbitant rates. “If you inquire about the chicken rates, you will find a lot of variation from shopkeeper to shopkeeper,” he said.