Principal among two school teachers shot dead in Srinagar
The duo was fired at from point blank in Eidgah area of Srinagar and were shifted to SKIMS hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Srinagar

Principal among two school teachers shot dead in Srinagar

They were shifted to SKIMS hospital where they were declared dead on arrival, officials said.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Oct 7: A principal was among two teachers shot dead at a school in Eidgah locality of Srinagar on Thursday, reports said.

As per news agency GNS, the duo were shot at Boys Higher Secondary School in Eidgah Sangam area of the city, leaving them critically injured.

They were shifted to SKIMS hospital where they were declared dead on arrival, the officials told GNS.

The latest incident comes nearly 48 hours after three civilians including a prominent chemist were shot dead by militants in Srinagar and Bandipora districts.

Further details are awaited.

Srinagar
teachers
Gunmen
principal
Eidgah

Related Stories

No stories found.