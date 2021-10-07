Srinagar
Principal among two school teachers shot dead in Srinagar
Srinagar, Oct 7: A principal was among two teachers shot dead at a school in Eidgah locality of Srinagar on Thursday, reports said.
As per news agency GNS, the duo were shot at Boys Higher Secondary School in Eidgah Sangam area of the city, leaving them critically injured.
They were shifted to SKIMS hospital where they were declared dead on arrival, the officials told GNS.
The latest incident comes nearly 48 hours after three civilians including a prominent chemist were shot dead by militants in Srinagar and Bandipora districts.
Further details are awaited.