Procurement of machines in SMC| Srinagar Corporators Front reacts to Mayor’s statement

Srinagar, Nov 11: Srinagar Corporators Front (SFC) has reacted to the statement of Srinagar Mayor’s statement on procurement of machines in SMC.
“This is in reference to the statement of the Mayor, SMC carried by The Daily Greater Kashmir today on 11th November, 2022 regarding procurement of machines in SMC. I have gone through the statement of the Mayor SMC and find it completely hoax and see it as an attempt to put a veil on possibly the biggest multi crore scam,” Danish Bhat president SFC said in a statement.
“The Mayor has given the reference of No:45 JKUT (HUD) of 2022 dated:30/03/2022 and in the same order in conditions laid down by H&UDD regarding release and subsequent utilization of funds, it is clearly mentioned at point "Ill" that the funds shall be utilized according to the guidelines which have been technically sanctioned and administratively approved by the competent authority. And as per the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Adoption of Central laws) Second Order 2022 issued by Ministry of Home Affairs dated 05 October, 2022, the commissioner lacks competence in approving such contracts above l crore,” it states.
“Section 159 clause (C) of amended MCA, 2000 is unambiguous regarding that and gives competence to Executive Committee to approve contracts above l crore and gives competence to commissioner, to approve contacts below l crore. There is a complete lawlessness prevailing in SMC and there is complete disregard towards the MCA, 2000. SCF stands by its complaint of fraud committed in procuring these vehicles and again reiterates its demand of probe by JKACB in which a complaint has been already forwarded . The recent video story carried by various news agencies where hoopers purchased by SMC were found damaged by half of the approved load makes it further clear that these vehicles were not just procured illegally but they are also substandard. JKACB without wasting any further time should immediately register FIR and probe this matter,” it added.