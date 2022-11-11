Procurement of machines in SMC| Srinagar Corporators Front reacts to Mayor’s statement

“Section 159 clause (C) of amended MCA, 2000 is unambiguous regarding that and gives competence to Executive Committee to approve contracts above l crore and gives competence to commissioner, to approve contacts below l crore. There is a complete lawlessness prevailing in SMC and there is complete disregard towards the MCA, 2000. SCF stands by its complaint of fraud committed in procuring these vehicles and again reiterates its demand of probe by JKACB in which a complaint has been already forwarded . The recent video story carried by various news agencies where hoopers purchased by SMC were found damaged by half of the approved load makes it further clear that these vehicles were not just procured illegally but they are also substandard. JKACB without wasting any further time should immediately register FIR and probe this matter,” it added.