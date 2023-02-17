Prof Farhan Rana from Cornel University USA delivers lecture at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 17: The 2nd edition of 5-day Short-Term Course (STC) on Semiconductors began at PG Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar in a virtual mode.
The theme of the course is “Journey of Semiconductor Physics to Smart Devices to Intelligent Automation, which coincides with the syllabi module of both UG and PG programs, the motivation behind conducting the course.
The opening session of STC was presided over by Chief Guest Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, while HoD Physics Prof M A Shah is the chairperson of the five-day-long scientific event.
The inaugural lecture “Two-Dimensional Semiconductor Materials: Graphene and Beyond” was delivered by Prof Farhan Rana from Cornel University, USA. The talk was informative, and inspiring and was appreciated by the participants including the faculty.
Prof. Gousia introduced Prof Farhan Rana, an eminent faculty from Cornell University. He highlighted the importance of two-dimensional materials like Graphene which has multiple applications in our day-to-day life. “There is a race among scientists to develop new products using two-dimensional materials,” Prof. Farhan said. On the occasion, Director NIT Srinagar Prof. Sehgal appreciated the efforts of the Physics Department for organizing 5 days STC on an emerging and relevant area.