Prof Farhan Rana from Cornel University USA delivers lecture at NIT Srinagar

The theme of the course is “Journey of Semiconductor Physics to Smart Devices to Intelligent Automation, which coincides with the syllabi module of both UG and PG programs, the motivation behind conducting the course.

The opening session of STC was presided over by Chief Guest Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, while HoD Physics Prof M A Shah is the chairperson of the five-day-long scientific event.