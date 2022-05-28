Prof Tabasum is new Director CCAS KU

Prior to becoming Director CCAS, Prof Tabasum held the charge of Director CWSR. She has earlier served as Proctor from 2008-2015 and also as Deputy Director UGC-HRDC KU from 2014-2016.

Prof Tabasum holds MA and PhD in Political Science and International Relations, respectively, from the University of Kashmir and her specialisation areas are Central Asia, Afghanistan, and Iran. Her books include Gendering Women in the 21st Century: Critical Perspectives 2021; Political Reforms in Uzbekistan, 2015; Peace Strategies in Central Asia, 2009; Centre Asia: Defense Strategies and Security Concerns, 2004 and Central Asia; Security and Strategic Imperatives, 2002. She is a Visiting Fellow, Centre of International Studies, Cambridge University, UK, Honorary Member IRSEA, Bucharest, Romania and Member Eurasian Forum, Geneva.