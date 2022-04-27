Prof Talat felicitates TASL selectees from KU’s IoT

A team of experts led by Kapil Mahajan from TASL had hired the students during a campus recruitment drive organised by the University’s Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) on April 12. Those selected include Mehvish Khursheed, Kafeel Hakak, Danish Mohammad Munshi and Uznain Yaseen.

Interacting with the selectees, Prof Talat, who felicitated the selectees on the occasion, urged them to work with utmost dedication to pave way for their smooth growth trajectory.