Prof Talat felicitates TASL selectees from KU’s IoT

Srinagar, Apr 27: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad on Wednesday handed over the appointment orders to four mechanical engineering graduates of the varsity’s Institute of Technology Zakura who were recently hired by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) for their Hyderabad unit.
A team of experts led by Kapil Mahajan from TASL had hired the students during a campus recruitment drive organised by the University’s Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) on April 12. Those selected include Mehvish Khursheed, Kafeel Hakak, Danish Mohammad Munshi and Uznain Yaseen.
Interacting with the selectees, Prof Talat, who felicitated the selectees on the occasion, urged them to work with utmost dedication to pave way for their smooth growth trajectory.
He congratulated the appointees and wished them best in their future endeavours.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi said the selected candidates are the real ambassadors of the University and must carve a niche for themselves in the company.
He urged them to become the torchbearers and guides for their juniors and help them in securing their appointments in the company in future.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir wished the newly-appointed candidates good luck and hoped that their first appointment will pave the way for their seamless career growth and excellence in the Industry in future. Dean School of Engineering Prof Gowhar Bashir impressed upon the selectees to earn accolades and dividends by dint of their hard work, dedication, high morals and work ethics. Director CCPC Prof Geer M Ishaq informed the Vice-Chancellor that the Centre has conducted two recruitment drives this month.