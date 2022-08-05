Programme on Publishing Scholarly Content with IEEE held at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 5: Director National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal on Friday said scholarly literature is important and vital for quality research for any educational institution and there is a need to focus on these areas.
Addressing the gathering at an event titled "Publishing Scholarly Content with IEEE" organised by Library and Information Resource Centre (LIRC) NIT Srinagar in collaboration with IEEE.
Prof. Sehgal briefed about the importance of scholarly literature. He also highlighted the NIT-Srinagar’s s commitment to spend a good amount of budget to provide the best high-quality e-resources to students, researchers, & faculty members.
“Libraries are the gateway of knowledge and they are playing important role in our society. The resources aimed to create opportunity for learning and shape the new ideas,” he said.
Prof. Sehgal also appreciated library patrons and also appreciated LIRC team for holding such events and emphasized in organizing such events in future as well.
In his special message, Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said such conferences are need of the hour. He appreciated the LIRC for organizing the conference on a relevant topic.
Prof. Bukhari said over the past several years, NIT Srinagar has shown tremendous growth in the areas of research. There is a visible change on the ground, he said.
Chairman-LIRC Prof. Aijaz Ahmed Zargar also provided his valuable insights on paper publishing in various modes viz: Open Access, Toll-Access, etc., sensitized the audience to use IEEE resources to publish in quality journals.
The event began with a welcome address that was presented by Deputy Librarian Asmat Ali, Convener of the event.
Asmat said electronic information resources are made available for research to great extent by our institute but the user education program, training is pivotal for the patrons in context of usage and easy retrieval of refined information.