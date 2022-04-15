Programmes on Clean and Green Villages held at Panchayat Blocks in Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 14: In order to accelerate the pace of achievements under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in rural areas of the District, several programmes on "Clean and Green Villages" were conducted under Iconic Week Celebrations, as part of Gram Swaraj Month in all the Panchayat Blocks of the summer capital here today.
The programmes were held on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad under ongoing Gram Swaraj month in Harwan, Khonmoh, Srinagar and Qamarwari Panchayat Blocks of the District as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.
The activities ranged from cleaning of Water Bodies, Cleaning drives, awareness about discontinuing use of Single Use Plastics to Plantation.
During the programmes, the public representatives along with local public ensured that the message of Clean and Green villages will be carried forward to all other residents so that cleanliness is ensured through community led initiatives like these in future as well.