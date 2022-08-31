Programmes under SVEEP in schools, colleges | District Election Authority organises awareness activities

The officers educated the young students of colleges and schools that many of them or their brothers & sisters at home might not be registered in the electoral rolls. This is the time when any one among them or any of their family member, who attains the age of 18 or more can be registered as an elector in the electoral rolls & can secure an EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) for yourself.

The students were further apprised that they can submit Form 6 online or Offline for their registration in the electoral rolls. Young eligible citizens can visit Mobile App Voter Helpline or can apply through www.nvsp.in or you can visit nearest khidmat centre to submit their form 6. They can also submit form to their local Booth Level Officer (BLO), an official deputed to all residential areas in the district for purpose of registration.