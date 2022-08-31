Programmes under SVEEP in schools, colleges | District Election Authority organises awareness activities

Srinagar, Aug 31: On the directions of the District Election officer Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, the District Election office today organised several outreach and awareness activities under Systematic Voter Education Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Program in various Colleges and Schools of the District.
The event was held for sensitisation and awareness of young eligible electors regarding their registration in the electoral rolls during upcoming Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2022 of electoral rolls, which will be held between 15th of September and 25th of October 2022.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Faz Lul Haseeb presided over the programme at Government Degree College Nawa Kadal. While, Deputy District Election Officer, Srinagar, Shakeel Hussain Akmali, Joint Commissioner, SMC, Syed Abul Qasim, Chief Education Officer, Abdul Majid Kohli, Deputy CEO Srinagar, Anjum Raja and other senior Officers attended the SVEEP related programmes at other Colleges and Schools of the District.
The Awareness programmes regarding voter registration were organized in Government Degree Colleges of the District including Women College, M.A Road, Women College, Nawakadal, Amar Singh College Gogji Bagh, Degree College Bemina, Islamia College of Science & Commerce, Hawal.
Similarly, the various events under SVEEP program were also held in various Government Schools including GHSS Khanyar, GHSS Amirakadal, National High School, Karan Nagar, BHSS Zadibal, MLHSS Boys Nawakadal, BHSS Mujgund, BHSS Rawalpora and Government GHSS Soura.
The officers educated the young students of colleges and schools that many of them or their brothers & sisters at home might not be registered in the electoral rolls. This is the time when any one among them or any of their family member, who attains the age of 18 or more can be registered as an elector in the electoral rolls & can secure an EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) for yourself.
The students were further apprised that they can submit Form 6 online or Offline for their registration in the electoral rolls. Young eligible citizens can visit Mobile App Voter Helpline or can apply through www.nvsp.in or you can visit nearest khidmat centre to submit their form 6. They can also submit form to their local Booth Level Officer (BLO), an official deputed to all residential areas in the district for purpose of registration.
Moreover, the students were informed that for correction of particulars in the already registered electoral records or for shifting from one place to another place they can submit Form 8. Similarly, for deletion of name from the Electoral Roll in case of shifted or dead electors they can submit Form 7 online or offline.
Further, the students were updated that earlier for inclusion of name in Electoral Roll every year qualifying date was only 1st January, which means any young citizen who attained age of 18 on 1st January will get the opportunity to register himself or herself in the Electoral Rolls. But now the qualifying date has been upgraded to quarterly bases by the Election Commission of India, so that young voters can get the opportunity to be registered 4 times in a year. New qualifying dates are: 1st Jan, 1st April, 1st July & 1st of October.
The officers also informed the students that now young eligible voters as well as existing electorates can voluntarily share their adhaar details as well in their Form 6 and Form 8, linking of adhaar would mitigate the chances of duplicate voters & will help in improving the quality of electoral rolls.
The District election authority through all these activities educated students that If any of the young eligible elector faces any problem while applying for registration, they can approach designated offices of ERO/AERO Office or even can contact local BLOs for guidance. The students were assured that district election authority is always there to help every single citizen for getting benefitted from upcoming SSR-2022 & securing their electors photo identity card & right to vote.