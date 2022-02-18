Progress of major projects reviewed in Srinagar

At Pantha Chowk, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the pace of works being carried out for construction of fly-over on Lasjan Bypass and slip road on NH-44 near Pantha Chowk. He also reviewed the process for the shifting of utilities coming in the alignment of service road.

On the occasion, the DC directed the concerned agencies to remove all structures and bottlenecks in the right of way of the project within the next five days. He also directed the Executive Engineer PDD to ensure shifting of utilities in the alignment of Service road within seven days.