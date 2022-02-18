Progress of major projects reviewed in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 18: Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad Friday undertook an extensive tour of various City areas to inspect progress of various ongoing major projects being carried out at Pantha Chowk, HMT, Mirgund, Bemina and other areas in the district.
At Pantha Chowk, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the pace of works being carried out for construction of fly-over on Lasjan Bypass and slip road on NH-44 near Pantha Chowk. He also reviewed the process for the shifting of utilities coming in the alignment of service road.
On the occasion, the DC directed the concerned agencies to remove all structures and bottlenecks in the right of way of the project within the next five days. He also directed the Executive Engineer PDD to ensure shifting of utilities in the alignment of Service road within seven days.
The DC also directed the concerned executing agency to work in double shifts to accelerate the pace of works and complete the works within two months so that regulation of traffic movement over national highway is improved.
The DC also visited HMT near Gurduwara to inspect the progress of work being carried out for widening of Parimpora-Narbal road. Similarly, he also visited the Mirgund (Rambiar Garh-Pratab Garh) and took stock of the measures taken for widening/extension of the double lane Srinagar-Baramulla road.
At both the sites, the DC directed the concerned executing agencies to engage more men and machinery to speed up the work progress and expedite the projects at a fast pace so that they are completed in set timelines.
On the occasion, the DC resolved various issues hampering the work progress by passing on the spot direction to the concerned.
Later, the DC visited Bemina to oversee the process of transfer of 750 kanals of land to the Industries Department for setting up of Medi-City. The DC asked the concerned Tehsildar to complete the demarcation of identified land and expedite the process of land transfer at the earliest.