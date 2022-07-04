Progress of Noor Jehan Bridge construction reviewed

Srinagar, July 4: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Monday undertook an extensive tour of city areas to inspect progress of work being carried out at Qamarwari on Noor Jehan bridge. He also visited Anchar Lake to take stock of measures being taken for its restoration and rejuvenation.
Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, the DC was accompanied by Superintending Engineer, R&B Circular Road, Superintending Engineer, Hydraulic, Executive Engineer I&FC Division, Tehsildar Eidgah and other concerned.
At Qammerwari, while inspecting the pace of works on 127-meter-long Noor Jehan Bridge being constructed over River Jhelum at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore, the DC instructed the concerned executing agency to work in double shifts to ensure timely completion of the bridge. He also finalised the process of shifting of utilities coming in the alignment of the Approach Road.
To take stock of the measures being undertaken for the restoration and rejuvenation of historic Anchar Lake, the DC also visited Khushaalsar-Anchar Lake junction at Aiwa Bridge, Zoonimar on Dr Ali Jan Road.
On the occasion, the DC directed the Tehsildar Eidgah to undertake demarcation of boundaries along the Anchar Lake from Zoonimar to Jenab Sahib Soura so that its original width is restored. While Irrigation & Flood Control department was also directed to start work of dredging/desilting in the Lake to restore and rejuvenate its original glory.