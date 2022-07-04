Progress of Noor Jehan Bridge construction reviewed

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, the DC was accompanied by Superintending Engineer, R&B Circular Road, Superintending Engineer, Hydraulic, Executive Engineer I&FC Division, Tehsildar Eidgah and other concerned.

At Qammerwari, while inspecting the pace of works on 127-meter-long Noor Jehan Bridge being constructed over River Jhelum at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore, the DC instructed the concerned executing agency to work in double shifts to ensure timely completion of the bridge. He also finalised the process of shifting of utilities coming in the alignment of the Approach Road.