Progress of works reviewed at Yatra Transit Camp Pantha Chowk

Srinagar, May 7: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad Saturday undertook a visit to Yatra Transit Camp at Pantha Chowk to oversee pace of works undertaken to augment accommodation and other facilities for halt of Yatris during Amarnath Yatra this year.
On the occasion, the DC inspected the progress of facilities being upgraded for the convenience of the stay of yatries during the forthcoming Yatra.
The DC was apprised by the officers of the concerned Departments that works are going in full swing to augment the stay capacity and other facilities for the Yatries including Pre-fabricated huts, Public Convenience Units.
The DC asked the R&B Department to take up the works for repairs and black topping of the approach road and premises of the Transit camp Pantha Chowk. The DC also directed the other concerned officials to make all necessary arrangements including facilities of drinking water and electricity at Yatra transit Camp well in advance at the halt camp.
The authorities of Srinagar Municipal Corporation were directed to ensure proper sanitation and adequate arrangements for public convenience facilities at the transit camp, besides deployment of sufficient staff at the camp for periodical cleanliness in and around the transit camp everyday.
The DC also provided space to NRLM SHGs to set up some stalls for Handicraft and Handloom related items at the identified space in the transit camp.