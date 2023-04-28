Prolonged traffic jams take toll on commuters in Srinagar

Congestion on roads has led to increased travel times and frustration, as commuters are forced to navigate through a maze of diversions and roadblocks. Besides, digging and macadamisation works from Regal Chowk to Jahangir Chowk stretch at Lal Chowk has further added to misery of people. The traffic diversion at the vital intersection at MA Road is leading to long hour traffic jams.

Commuters, mostly school-and office-goers, suffer a lot while going to their destinations.