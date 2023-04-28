Prolonged traffic jams take toll on commuters in Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 28: Prolonged traffic jams and dusty roads are taking toll on people in the summer capital.
Gridlocks in city centre areas are blamed on haphazard execution of ongoing Smart City project works.
While these projects are aimed at improving the city's infrastructure, these have resulted in significant disruptions to daily life for commuters.
Congestion on roads has led to increased travel times and frustration, as commuters are forced to navigate through a maze of diversions and roadblocks. Besides, digging and macadamisation works from Regal Chowk to Jahangir Chowk stretch at Lal Chowk has further added to misery of people. The traffic diversion at the vital intersection at MA Road is leading to long hour traffic jams.
Commuters, mostly school-and office-goers, suffer a lot while going to their destinations.
"We have to cover a lot of distance just to make a U-turn near J&K Bank headquarters. It is creating a traffic mess and problems for us. We request authorities to open the intersections to ease the suffering of people," said Sajad Ahmad, a commuter.
Another commuter, Manzoor Illahi said that due to dilapidated roads, vehicles move slowly which further creates traffic mess in the city.
"We are already suffering due to road closures and diversions following road projects in the city centre. We cannot move freely due to huge mud on the roads and the condition becomes worse during the rainy season,” he said.
SSP Traffic Srinagar, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Greater Kashmir that all the intersections will be opened in the coming days.
"So far, people have been cooperative. But due to the ongoing Smart city projects, closure of these intersections was very important,” he said.
SSP Traffic further said all the intersections including MA road will be opened soon.
“I understand problems of people. All the intersections including MA Road will be opened. It is just a matter of a few days," he said.