Prominent businessman Jan Muhammad Koul passes away

Srinagar, Feb 3: Prominent businessman of Kashmir and former president of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, Jan Muhammad Koul passed away on Friday.
His demise has been widely condoled by people from different sections of society. Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya has expressed deep grief over the sudden demise of Koul, who was a prominent businessman in Kashmir.
As per the statement, Chaya paid rich tributes to the deceased for his social services and expressed grief and sorrow over the demise. he expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.
All members of Hoteliers Club expressed grief over the demise of Koul and prayed for the departed soul.
President, Kashmir Valley Fruit Dealers cum Growers Association, Bashir Ahmad Basheer expressed grief over the demise of Koul. He said that the deceased was a pious person and had played a big role in uplifting the trade fraternity of Kashmir by giving voice to their concerns.
Members of KVFDA also prayed for the departed soul.
Kashmir Traders Alliance condoled the demise of koul.Expressing sympathy with the bereaved family, President KTA, Ajaz Shahdhar expressed shock over the demise of Koul.
“Jan Sahab was our mentor who was respected by all in the business fraternity for his behaviour and conduct. He was Kashmir’s veteran trader who had served and led prominent trade bodies in the Valley.” KTA prayed for the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.
His death has left has a big void in the business fraternity of Kashmir.