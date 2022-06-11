Prominent industrialist Shakeel Qalander bereaved

Hundreds of people from different walks of life participated in his Nimaz-e-Jinaza at Naqashband Sahib (RA) Khwaja Bazar. Nimaz-e-Jinaza was led by Mir Muhammad Tayub Kamili. According to family sources, congregational Fateh Khawani will be held on June 17, Friday at 2.30 pm at their graveyard at Kaka Mohalla Malkha near Nowhatta Police Station. Later condolences will be received at their residence at Kirmani Lane-11 Kaniyar, Naseemabad near Legends School.

Meanwhile, the demise of Syed Siraj-ud-Din Qalander has been widely condoled.