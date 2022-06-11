Prominent industrialist Shakeel Qalander bereaved

Srinagar, June 11: Syed Siraj-ud-Din Qalander, the father of noted industrialist Shakeel Qalander passed away after a brief spell of illness on Saturday.
He was 86. Qalander was the first generation entrepreneur and was founder of SQ Group of Industries.
Hundreds of people from different walks of life participated in his Nimaz-e-Jinaza at Naqashband Sahib (RA) Khwaja Bazar. Nimaz-e-Jinaza was led by Mir Muhammad Tayub Kamili. According to family sources, congregational Fateh Khawani will be held on June 17, Friday at 2.30 pm at their graveyard at Kaka Mohalla Malkha near Nowhatta Police Station. Later condolences will be received at their residence at Kirmani Lane-11 Kaniyar, Naseemabad near Legends School.
Meanwhile, the demise of Syed Siraj-ud-Din Qalander has been widely condoled.
Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Prof Saifuddin Soz condoled the demise. “I feel extremely sad at the demise of Syed Siraj-ud-Din Qalander. He had earned recognition for his piety and many human qualities. He was a philanthropist and always helped his neighbourhood. He also laid the foundation of S.Q. Furniture that provided employment to many people. Syed Siraj-ud-din will be remembered long for his good deeds. I offer my deepest condolences to Shakeel Qalander and other members of the family,” Soz said in a statement.
Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has also condoled the demise. FCIK held a condolence meeting under President Shahid Kamili to honour the memory of Syed Siraj-ud-Din who has left for heavenly abode. The meeting paid rich tributes to Syed Siraj-ud-Din and extended condolence to his family, relatives and friends.
FCIK Secretary-General Ovees Qadir Jamie said “we equally share grief of the family at this juncture and we pray to Allah to give his family patience and courage to bear this loss. We extended condolence to his sons including former president FCIK Syed Shakeel Qalandar,” FCIK spokesperson said in a statement.
‘Syed Siraj-ud-Din had an immense in-depth knowledge of wood-based Industry and was talented, bright, promising and hardworking always supporting youth on business front. He was full of ideas on innovations that industry in Kashmir could adopt for survival. He has always worked hard for the upliftment of the business community and has great understanding of the business scenario of Kashmir,” it added.
Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise. “The AAC on behalf of the organisation and its leadership, especially the Chairman Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, termed the demise of Syed Siraj-ud-Din as a big loss and paid rich tributes to his religious, milli and social services,” AAC said in a statement.
The organisation expressed condolence with the deceased’s sons, Syed Shakeel Qalandar, Syed Imtiaz Qalandar, Syed Sajjad Qalandar, and son-in-law Hakeem Shafaq Masoodi. It also prayed for Jannat-ul-Firdous to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.
A large number of locals along with many key officials and workers of the Awami Action Committee attended the funeral prayers of Syed Siraj-ud-Din Chairman Jammu Kashmir Civil Society Forum and former President EJAC Abdul Qayoom Wani has expressed grief on the demise of Syed Siraj-ud-Din.
Wani said that the deceased was a pious human being with great qualities of head and heart. “The deceased was respected by one and all in the society because of his simplicity and helpful nature. I pray for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family especially Syed Shakeel Qalander and his family,” Wani added.
Meanwhile, President, Kashmir Traders Alliance, Aijaz Shahdhar has also condoled the demise and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.