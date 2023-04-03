Prostitution racket busted in Bagh-e-Mehtab Srinagar, two held: police

Srinagar, April 03: A prostitution racket was busted in the Bagh-e-Mehtab area of Srinagar on Monday, police said.
In a tweet, a police spokesman said that the racket was running from a rented accommodation in the locality.
He said two persons running the racket were arrested. They were identified as Irshad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Pampore, and Mohd Shafi Hajam of Karimabad Pulwama.
The spokesman said that four female sex workers - all locals of Srinagar, and two customers were detained.
He said an FIR has been registered at police station Chanapora.
Press release:
On the basis of a specific information a prostitution racket has been busted by Srinagar Police.
This Sex racket was being run by:
1. Irshad Ahmad Bhat S/O Shaban Bhat R/O Kadalbal Pampore
2. Mohd Shafi Hajam S/O Abdul Qayoom Hajam R/O Karim Abad Pulwama and others.
The premises were raided by Chanpora Police station today, falling in the area of Bagh Mehtab . Both the persons were arrested on spot further 4 sex workers & 2 customers( all 6 are locals of Srinagar) were also detained for questioning. The whole racket was run from rented house owned by one Altaf Hussain afaqi S/o Asadullah Afaqi R/o Chanapora.
FIR NO.19/2023 u/s 3,4,8 of Immortal trafficking act has been registered at chanpura PS. Further as the house owner had not done tenant verification of the tenants, he will also be booked.
All citizens are requested to do tenant verification if they have given their Houses/rooms/shops on rent.