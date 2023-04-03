Prostitution racket busted in Bagh-e-Mehtab Srinagar, two held: police

In a tweet, a police spokesman said that the racket was running from a rented accommodation in the locality.

He said two persons running the racket were arrested. They were identified as Irshad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Pampore, and Mohd Shafi Hajam of Karimabad Pulwama.

The spokesman said that four female sex workers - all locals of Srinagar, and two customers were detained.

He said an FIR has been registered at police station Chanapora.