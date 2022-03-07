Protest held against civilian killings

"One of our sisters and fatherly figure were killed by terrorists in grenade attack yesterday and everyone knows that they did the act,” Sajid Yousuf, one the activists leading the protests told reporters. “We have gathered here to ensure that the authorities concerned serve them justice.”

Another activist said that everyone knows who is behind the killings. “They were innocent,” he said, adding that it is said that “if an innocent person is killed, he will kill the whole of humanity.” “If we talk about the last 30 years, then the youth has been affected the most here. The youth of Kashmir has now understood that nothing will be gained by violence.”