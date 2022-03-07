Protest held against civilian killings

Srinagar, Mar 7: Groups of youth from different forums on Monday evening staged a peaceful protest and candlelight march in solidarity with the civilians who were killed and injured in the Amira Kadal grenade attack on Sunday.
On the occasion, they denounced the civilian killings.
A 71-year-old man died and 24 people were injured in the grenade attack by militants in a busy Amira Kadal market area of Srinagar on Sunday. A policeman was among the injured. A girl, who sustained grievous injuries in the attack, succumbed this morning.
The protests were held amid tight security. The protests started from SK Park and ended at Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk. At Lal Chowk, the protestors held candle light vigil and chanted slogans “Save Youth Save Kashmir”.
Protestors carried banners sporting "Aakhir Kab Tak" (Till when?) to register their protest against civilian killings.
"One of our sisters and fatherly figure were killed by terrorists in grenade attack yesterday and everyone knows that they did the act,” Sajid Yousuf, one the activists leading the protests told reporters. “We have gathered here to ensure that the authorities concerned serve them justice.”
Another activist said that everyone knows who is behind the killings. “They were innocent,” he said, adding that it is said that “if an innocent person is killed, he will kill the whole of humanity.” “If we talk about the last 30 years, then the youth has been affected the most here. The youth of Kashmir has now understood that nothing will be gained by violence.”
Another group said that “now the youth of Kashmir wants to come out from violence and other wrongdoings.” “As youth activists, it is our responsibility to raise our voice against all this. The Kashmiri youth has been badly affected during the last 30 years.”
“Our demand is to identify the killers and give them exemplary punishment,” they said, adding that this isn’t the first incident where civilians have been killed in militant acts.