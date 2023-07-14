Protests against installation of Smart Meters held at Umerabad

Srinagar, July 14: Srinagar, July 14 Traffic came to halt on Srinagar-Baramulla highway at Umerabad in Zainakote area here after people blocked the road to protest against installation of Smart Meters.
Protestors mainly comprising women from HMT Zainakote area assembled at Umerabad chowk and blocked vehicular traffic on the highway for about two hours. The protestors told news agency KNO that they are protesting against the installation of Smart Meters in their area.
"We cannot afford inflated electricity bill through these Smart Meters. We are neither business class people nor we are government employees. We belong to the labour class and cannot afford exorbitant bills,” said a woman.
They raised slogans against PDD and were asking authorities to stop the installation of smart meters.
A police officer was pacifying protestors asking them to allow traffic on the highway. Later, traffic was restored on the highway.