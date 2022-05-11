Proud of extraordinary milestones achieved in past 10 years: S P College

Srinagar, May 11: The administration of S.P College on Wednesday said the college in all its capacities is very much aware of its activities and the conduct of its teachers and is proud of every extra ordinary milestones that it has achieved in the past ten years.
Reacting to article published in Greater Kashmir titled "Making Cluster Universities Autonomous, Accountable", the S.P. College administration in a statement said: “We shall continue to value the contributions our teachers make in developing and evolving the system and we are proud of them."
"The College Administration and Faculty today strongly refuted the blames levelled against the college and its faculty," the statement said.
GK Correspondent Replies
Reference to transfer of some overstaying teachers in S.P. College made in the Op-Ed are a matter of fact. Since HeD has issued the transfer orders itself, there is no question of any factual inaccuracy in the article. We stand by our report.