‘Provide adequate car parking facilities in Srinagar’

Srinagar, Dec 31: To ensure adequate parking facilities in highly congested areas of Srinagar city, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Friday chaired a joint meeting of all stakeholders here.

During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held with regard to providing adequate car parking space to the traders of Lal Chowk, Residency Road, Poloview, Batamaloo, Hari Sing High Street, Goni Khan, Shaheed Gunj and other adjoining areas to overcome the traffic congestion in the City.