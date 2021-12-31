‘Provide adequate car parking facilities in Srinagar’

Srinagar, Dec 31: To ensure adequate parking facilities in highly congested areas of Srinagar city, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Friday chaired a joint meeting of all stakeholders here.
During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held with regard to providing adequate car parking space to the traders of Lal Chowk, Residency Road, Poloview, Batamaloo, Hari Sing High Street, Goni Khan, Shaheed Gunj and other adjoining areas to overcome the traffic congestion in the City.
The meeting also discussed the measure undertaken to streamline and improve the traffic system, besides steps taken to curb nuisance of wrong parking and roadside encroachments in the City.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner stressed on putting in coordinated efforts by the District Administration, Traffic Police, SMC, SDA and all the stakeholders including traders and customers by strictly following the Traffic rules in letter and spirit for larger good of public.
The DC also stressed on optimal utilisation of existing parking and simultaneously identifying and developing new parking spaces to accommodate the vehicles of traders and customers. He also asked to reserve adequate slots of parking space for the shopkeepers on reasonable monthly charges.
Interacting with the representatives of different trade bodies, the DC asked them to cooperate with the Administration in ensuring smooth regulation of traffic in the city particularly on congested and heavy traffic routes to overcome traffic jams.
The DC also asked them to motivate other shopkeepers and general public to use paid car parking’s to overcome Traffic jams.
With regard to the demand of the traders for providing parking facility to the shopkeepers on concessional rates, the Deputy Commissioner asked the concerned authorities of SDA to look into the demand on priority and revisit the parking charges for traders as they have to use on daily basis.
The Deputy Commissioner also asked the SDA authorities to submit the requisitions for allotment of land for new parking sites in the City so that sufficient parking space is made available to accommodate more vehicles.
Vice-Chairman Srinagar Development Authority also spoke on the occasion and briefed the chair about present parking capacity available in the Srinagar. Vice Chairman, SDA, Bashir Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Hanief Balkhi, SP Traffic, Zaffar Ahmad, Chief Planning Officer, Secretary SDA, Tehsildar South and other concerned were present in the meeting.