Public grievance redressal camp held at Anchar

Srinagar, Sep 14: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday held the first ever Public Grievance Redressal Camp at Anchar Soura in Eidgah Tehsil of the District to listen to the public grievances and take appraisal of local demands at their door steps as part of Public Outreach Programme under weekly Block Diwas.
The Grievance Redressal Camp witnessed large participation of people from Anchar, Jenab Sahib Soura, Dulbagh, Bohlochipora and other adjoining areas.
SSP Hazratbal, General Manager, DIC, Chief Medical Officer, Deputy Director Employment, Executive Engineer, PHE, Tehsildar Eidgah, Chief Agriculture Officer, Assistant Labour Commissioner, District Social Welfare Officer, Lead Bank Manager and other Zonal and Sectoral Officers of the District were present in the camp.
During the programme, Public delegations and scores of individuals projected various developmental issues and demands before the DC. Addressing the gathering, the DC said that the District Administration is holding such Grievance Redressal Camps to take appraisal of local issues from the general public for precise and on-ground assessment to ensure their time bound redressal.