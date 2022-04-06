Public grievance redressal camp held at Mulnar

Srinagar, Apr 6: The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday undertook a visit to Mulnar village, a hilly and far-flug area in Harwan Block of the District to have first-hand appraisal of the public issues for on the spot redressal under weekly public outreach programme- Block Diwas.
During the programme, delegations from different Panchayats, besides scores of individuals apprised the Deputy Commissioner about the issues confronting them including augmentation of water supply, shifting of HT Power lines, providing houses under PMAY scheme, deployment of Revenue staff, repairs of roads and lanes/by lanes and restoration of Mulnar water bodies.
The Deputy Commissioner listened to the public patiently and issued on the spot directions to the concerned officers for immediate redressal of the public issues.
On the occasion, the DC inaugurated Mushroom units in the Model Cluster Village at Mulnar/Fakir Gujri under SCA to TSP for the year 2021-22 through which 2 Mashroom units have been established and beneficiaries have been provided Rs 4.90 lakh as subsidy under the scheme.
The DC also handed over incentives to the tune of Rs 14 lakh among 34 beneficiaries who have set up Bee Keeping Units in the Model Village.
Later, DDC also visited Government Middle School Mulnar and took stock of the construction works undertaken for upgrading the school as Model School under Tribal Model Villages scheme. The DDC directed the concerned Engineers to speed up the pace of work for its timely completion.