Public grievance redressal camp held at Mulnar

During the programme, delegations from different Panchayats, besides scores of individuals apprised the Deputy Commissioner about the issues confronting them including augmentation of water supply, shifting of HT Power lines, providing houses under PMAY scheme, deployment of Revenue staff, repairs of roads and lanes/by lanes and restoration of Mulnar water bodies.

The Deputy Commissioner listened to the public patiently and issued on the spot directions to the concerned officers for immediate redressal of the public issues.